Helena probationer faces new drug charge

A Helena probationer was arrested after allegedly smoking methamphetamine and driving a vehicle.

Helena police allege Sarah Ann Trainer, 27, was seen by the complainant smoking from a "meth pipe" on June 27 before getting into a vehicle and leaving the area, according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

The officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Trainer denied she had consumed methamphetamine and "advised officers could search her vehicle," the affidavit states.

The officer reported finding a small Advil vial containing "a baggy with clear crystalline substance" that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Trainer was on probation at the time of the arrest. She was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

