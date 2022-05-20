 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena probationer charged with meth possession

Justin Ray Ediger

A 44-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of meth possession while on probation.

Justin Ray Ediger is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arresting officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Colter Loop on May 15 for a report of a male smoking methamphetamine in a vehicle. The officer reported that Ediger drove off when he saw law enforcement but was stopped by another officer in the area.

Ediger was on probation at the time. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found several pipes and a small clear bag containing what tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

