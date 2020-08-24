 Skip to main content
Helena probationer charged with meth possession
James Daniel Calder

A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of meth possession.

James Daniel Calder is charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Aug. 16, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a vehicle with two occupants who were passed out. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants.

Court documents state that the defendant was "fidgety" while speaking with police and was digging into the seat beneath him. When questioned, the defendant allegedly pulled out a sunglasses case with a glass smoking pipe inside. The defendant said it was a marijuana pipe.

Calder was on probation at the time. Probation and parole requested a search of the vehicle.

Other smoking pipes were allegedly found. A white crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as meth was also allegedly found.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

