Helena probationer charged with criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute

Christian Schippers

A 22-year-old Helena man who’s on probation is being charged with one felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute.

According to charging documents, Montana Probation and Parole Officers met with Christian Isaac Schippers on Sept. 15 because he failed a urinalysis, testing positive for meth use.

Probation officers searched Schippers’ residence and located some items they believed to be meth. A detective responded to the scene.

Probation officers stopped their search and officers applied for a search warrant after locating the above items. A search warrant was granted for Schippers’ residence and vehicle.

A large number of small Ziploc-style bags, digital scales, 8.3 grams of suspected meth and over two pounds of suspected marijuana were found in the search.

The suspected meth tested presumptive positive for meth.

Schipper was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 15.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.



