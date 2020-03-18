Helena probationer accussed of selling marijuana

A 37-year-old Helena man allegedly violated his probation by intending to distribute marijuana in his possession.

Shane Val Bowen's probation officer discovered bags of marijuana, glass pipes and drug packaging materials in Bowen's apartment on the 3700 block of Beechnut Street on the afternoon of March 10.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to assist the probation officer. The deputy reported finding two plastic bags containing marijuana, a glass jar containing marijuana, a glass pie plate covered in marijuana, three small glass pipes containing burnt marijuana residue and "unused plastic baggies commonly used for storing, transporting, or distributing dangerous drugs."

Bowen was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

