Helena police nab alleged car thief

A 35-year-old Helena man is accused of stealing a 2001 Subaru Legacy Outback and, in a separate case, intimidating a witness.

Matthew Lloyd Short allegedly stole the Subaru from in front of the owner's residence the night of Jan. 30.

The owner told Helena police officers that two bags of women's hockey gear valued at about $1,000, a cellphone valued at about $100 and a kayak rack valued at $340 were stolen with the vehicle.

Officers located the hockey equipment at Capital Pawn. The owner of the pawn shop said a woman pawned the items and was with Short at the time.

The Subaru was located Feb. 2 in the Bryant Elementary School parking lot with a window broken out, and the victim of the theft found more of her hockey equipment at Play It Again Sports.

The victim reported on Feb. 8 that the vehicle had been stolen from in front of her residence again before she had the opportunity to repair the window. It was located the second time at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Logan Street.

Helena police detectives determined that Short and two others had allegedly stolen numerous vehicles in the area. Short was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.