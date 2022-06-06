 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena police arrest woman with drug paraphernalia and infant in car

  • 0
ALLEN-NETTLETON, S.

ALLEN-NETTLETON, S.

A Washington state woman was arrested in Helena after police allegedly found her in a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia and a 7-month-old child.

A Helena police officer was dispatched Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. to a business on the 2100 block of Last Chance Gulch for a complaint that its bathroom smelled like drugs after a woman used it, the arresting officer's affidavit states. The woman was later identified by her Washington driver's license as Stormie Rose Allen-Nettleton.

The complainant told the officer the woman was in her vehicle in the parking lot.

The officer reported finding Allen-Nettleton in the driver's seat while the vehicle was running with "burnt tin foil" on her lap and center console, "consistent with drug use."

The officer also reported "present inside the vehicle was a 7 month old child."

Allen-Nettleton displayed multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.

People are also reading…

Allen-Nettleton had three valid arrest warrants, including one for a DUI in Idaho, and one prior DUI conviction.

She was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Allen-Nettleton has been charged with one felony count of criminal child endangerment and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News