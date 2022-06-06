Helena police arrest woman with drug paraphernalia and infant in car

A Washington state woman was arrested in Helena after police allegedly found her in a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia and a 7-month-old child.

A Helena police officer was dispatched Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. to a business on the 2100 block of Last Chance Gulch for a complaint that its bathroom smelled like drugs after a woman used it, the arresting officer's affidavit states. The woman was later identified by her Washington driver's license as Stormie Rose Allen-Nettleton.

The complainant told the officer the woman was in her vehicle in the parking lot.

The officer reported finding Allen-Nettleton in the driver's seat while the vehicle was running with "burnt tin foil" on her lap and center console, "consistent with drug use."

The officer also reported "present inside the vehicle was a 7 month old child."

Allen-Nettleton displayed multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.

Allen-Nettleton had three valid arrest warrants, including one for a DUI in Idaho, and one prior DUI conviction.

She was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Allen-Nettleton has been charged with one felony count of criminal child endangerment and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

