Helena police arrest alleged pot dealer

A 53-year-old Helena man is accused of multiple probation violations, including methamphetamine and marijuana possession.

Helena police officers responded to the 500 block of Logan Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 27 to assist a probation officer who located illegal substances in the residence of Anthony Jacob Mitchell.

Officers found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and marijuana in addition to paraphernalia used to smoke and distribute the drugs.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Mitchell was in possession of "items used to sell and distribute illegal substances such as scales, small baggies, grinders and measured out substance recognized to be marijuana."

Mitchell also told the officers he had consumed methamphetamine prior to their arrival.

Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony counts of criminal possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

