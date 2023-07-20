Bert and Ernie’s, once a popular downtown restaurant, has transformed into Helena’s only pedal pub trolley.

“Everybody smiles and has fun,” owner Toby DeWolf said.

This summer marks the debut of the trolley, which is booking clear into October.

“I have had to create more tours to accommodate tour requests; the response has been amazing,” DeWolf said.

In June, 1,200 people toured with Bert and Ernie’s Pedal Trolley, which partnered with the Montana History Foundation to offer morning tours on Wednesdays and Fridays in addition to brewery tours.

“You can’t have a bad day doing this,” DeWolf said.

During a typical tour, riders can enjoy beer as they travel by pedaling on the trolley, which the website states requires a "low level of exertion." The cart runs on electricity, and pedaling charges it. Each brewery stop lasts about 30 minutes, and riders can bring their purchased drink back on the trolley. DeWolf said snacks and bubbles are encouraged while pedaling.

The trolley can seat up to 15 people and is perfect for group events like bachelorette parties and birthdays, DeWolf said. It can be booked for either a la carte or private parties.

Last weekend a Helena-based financial company booked it for a team-building exercise.

“Toby (DeWolf) is a staple of the community,” said Fred Krepps, senior vice president, financial adviser and branch manager for D.A. Davidson & Co.

“This was a great way for us to be together and have fun,” Lexie Bass added.

DeWolf said his venture has been a great success and he's considering expanding to Bozeman and Missoula. DeWolf said he finds this business easier to manage as a partially retired person with the help of two seasonal employees.

DeWolf said his favorite part is bringing people together to have fun. He said that compared to the restaurant business, everyone is happy.

For more information, go to https://www.bertanderniespubtrolley.com/