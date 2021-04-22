Helena men charged with meth possession

Two Helena men were charged with drug crimes after a search of a home.

Steven Dale Sandsness, 53, and William Lester Price, 52, are both charged with felony methamphetamine possession.

On April 7, law enforcement responded to help Probation and Parole search the home due to a suspected parole violation by Sandsness. In the garage, officers located a makeup bag with a plastic container that contained 1.78 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers also found a backpack containing multiple paraphernalia items and an aspirin bottle that contained suspected methamphetamine. Price told authorities that he owned the backpack but denied that there were drugs inside.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

