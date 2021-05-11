Helena men accused of attack with swords

Two Helena men were charged with felony assault with a weapon after allegedly attacking another man with swords.

Joshua Ehran Lewis, 18, and Michael R. Hinshaw, 47, were arrested following reports to law enforcement that "neighbors were chasing each other with an axe and sword" on May 9.

A witness at the scene reported seeing one of the defendants walking away from the victim's house carrying a sword in his hand. Another witness said they saw one of them chasing the victim with the sword. Witnesses said there were at least three individuals carrying swords, according to court documents.

An officer spoke with the victim, who said one of the defendants "came at him" with a sword. The victim reportedly told the officer he feared for his life because he felt like one of the defendants was going to kill him.

Lewis allegedly admitted to officers that he "went over there with swords." Both defendants said they wanted to intimidate the victim.

No injuries were reported in court documents.

