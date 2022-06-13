Helena man with pending assault charges accused of same offense

A 29-year-old Helena man is facing a felony charge for allegedly causing reasonable apprehension of harming his partner.

According to a Helena police officer's probable cause affidavit, the officer arrived at the residence on the 600 block of Legend Loop about 6 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported Michael Jack Broadbrooks had been drinking and was "intimidating (his partner)," "was acting like he was going to hit her and broke a speaker in the residence."

"The victim stated (Broadbrooks) scares her when he is drunk and was fearful he was going to hit her," the arresting officer reported.

Broadbrooks has two prior pending partner or family member assault charges.

Broadbrooks was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of partner or family member assault.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

