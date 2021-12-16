Helena man threatens to shoot police officers

A 38-year-old Helena man is accused of threatening to shoot police officers while being trespassed from a local business Thursday.

Jonathan Lyle Barnard had to be escorted out of a business near the intersection of Montana and Custer avenues by officers after refusing to leave, the arresting officer's affidavit states.

"The defendant was being escorted off the property, at which time he made statements that he was going to shoot officers if we continued to trespass him from the property," the officer reported. "When officers asked if he was threatening them, he said yes."

Barnard was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of intimidation and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to property.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

