A 39-year-old Helena man is facing a felony drug charge after seeking medical assistance.

A complainant advised dispatch that a man seemingly under the influence was seeking help because he thought he was being chased.

The responding Helena Police officer located Paul Anthony Rolfes on the scene, who requested he be transported to the hospital.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, "(d)uring the intake process at the hospital, a baggie containing residue and a smoking apparatus fell out of the Defendant's sock," and "another baggie containing a user amount of a white crystal like powder came from the Defendant's clothing."

Rolfes told the officer the bags belonged to him and that the substance inside was methamphetamine.

Rolfe was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He is charged one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.