Helena man receives multiple felony drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 26-year-old Helena man has received multiple felony drug charges across three separate cases.

Matthew Colin Ireland was charged with criminal possession of heroin with intent to distribute, felony suboxone possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, a second felony heroin distribution charge, a felony methamphetamine distribution charge, a second misdemeanor paraphernalia charge and a second felony suboxone possession charge.

The charges stem from several events throughout the month of July.

Beginning on July 1, Ireland was arrested following a traffic stop over expired plates. After being granted a search warrant for the vehicle, law enforcement allegedly discovered several drug related items including heroin and methamphetamine. There were also several small plastic bags found, which led to the distribution charges, court documents say.

More drug items would be discovered after executing a search warrant on June 18 in Ireland's home, according to court documents

Ireland would be arrested on justice court warrants on July 21 where a search of his person allegedly led to the discovery of a suboxone strip.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.