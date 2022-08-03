Helena man out on parole charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs

A 32-year-old Helena man is being charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs after probation officers responded to his residence for having not checked in for a couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, a deputy responded to the 5900 block of Glass Drive to assist probation and parole officers with Spencer Cody Gober.

The deputy was advised by the probation officers that Gober had not checked in for several weeks, hence why the probation officers went to Gober’s residence to conduct a compliance check.

The probation officers searched Gober’s room and located a piece of aluminum foil with residue on it in a nightstand drawer. This item is something commonly used to ingest narcotics, said officials.

Gober was read his rights and agreed to speak to the deputy. Gober told the deputy that the foil had been used to ingest fentanyl, according to court reports.

Several more used pieces of foil were located with suspected narcotic residue in close proximity to Gober’s bed. Several used syringes and empty syringe packets were also found in the bedroom.

Gober was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.