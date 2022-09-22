 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man on parole charged with possession of dangerous drugs

Robert Lyon

A 27-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

On Monday, an officer responded to the 600 block of Legend Loop for a report of a parole violation.

Probation and Parole officers had attempted to detain Robert Edward Lyon, who was on parole. According to charging documents, Lyon shoved a probation and parole officer, fled on foot and started to climb a fence before stopping to confront the officers.

A white crystal substance was located on the ground on the opposite side of the fence Lyon had tried to climb. The substance tested presumptive positive for meth.

Lyon was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday and a parole hold was placed on him.

All are innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

