Helena man leads law enforcement on high-speed chase

A 32-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony criminal endangerment following a high-speed chase with police in late February.

Marques John Brown was also charged with several misdemeanors, including fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended and unlawful possess of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies initiated a traffic stop on Brown in East Helena and confirmed four different warrants for his arrest had been issued. When the deputies ordered Brown to exit the vehicle, he allegedly placed the vehicle in reverse and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Brown then led law enforcement on an approximately four-mile chase. Brown allegedly drove 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, drove through red lights and came close to making contact with other traffic.

The chase ended when Brown stopped at a residence and ran inside, allegedly ignoring commands from police. Police later discovered an open bottle of Captain Morgan rum in the driver's-side floor of the vehicle.