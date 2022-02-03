Helena man facing third domestic assault charge

A 25-year-old Helena man was charged with his third partner or family member assault offense, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief after allegedly hitting someone who drove him to the wrong drugstore to pick up his medication, authorities said.

Helena police were called to the 600 block of Montana Avenue on Jan. 31 and spoke to a woman who said she had taken the defendant to the wrong pharmacy to fill a prescription. The defendant allegedly punched her in the arm and then damaged her vehicle by breaking the windshield.

Robert Donald Hawes had two previous partner or family member assault violations, authorities said. He is now at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

