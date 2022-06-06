Helena man facing burglary and theft charges

A 33-year-old Helena man is facing a felony charge of aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft after police said they found him inside a home wearing gloves and a mask.

Officers were dispatched June 3 to a residence in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue for a report of a man breaking into a home, according to documents filed June 6 in Justice Court.

Police saw a window on the east side of the home was broken, which is where the complainant said they saw a person enter. The defendant, identified as Anthony Richard Lapan, was found in the home wearing a mask and gloves.

He told officers he broke in because he needed money. He had a firearm on him, which was listed as stolen in February, according to court documents.

He also had two warrants for his arrest, police said.

The arrest took place about 9:40 p.m. and the man was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

