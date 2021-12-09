Helena man facing 4th DUI charge after traffic crash

A 41-year-old Helena man is facing his fourth driving under the influence charge, a felony, after the vehicle he was driving hit another vehicle that was slowing for a red light, authorities said.

Police were dispatched Sunday to a two-vehicle crash at Prospect Avenue and Interstate 15. A woman said she was driving her Honda Pilot about 6:11 p.m. behind a gray Ford F-150 that Michael J. Dalton was driving and noticed the vehicle was having trouble staying in its lane. She passed the Ford and stopped at the stoplight at Prospect Avenue and the I-15 interchange when she was hit by Dalton’s vehicle.

Officer Dakota Becker said in court documents that she smelled alcohol coming from Dalton. She said he had slurred speech and unsteady balance.

Dalton denied consuming alcohol, Becker said. She said he failed a field sobriety test. He reportedly refused any further tests and would not provide a breath sample.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He was released on his own recognizance.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.