Helena man faces fourth DUI charge

Helena police allege a 40-year-old Helena man operated a vehicle under the influence, his fourth such offense. 

An officer responded to the 1200 block of Butte Avenue around 2:25 a.m. on May 9 for a report of vehicles repeatedly driving through an alley.

The officer reported in the arrest affidavit a vehicle matching the complainant's description was located "a few blocks east of the location."

Kevin John Markel was in the driver's seat, according to the officer, and his breath had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," his speech was slurred and he fumbled his documents.

The officer stated Markel admitted he had a couple Twisted Tea drinks and took Oxycodone.

Markel refused to take field sobriety, breath and blood tests.

Markel was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

