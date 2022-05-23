 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man faces fifth DUI charge after motorcycle spill

Thomas Lee Brenimer

A 40-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his fifth DUI offense after tipping over a motorcycle Friday. 

According to charging documents, Thomas Lee Brenimer was riding a motorcycle in the area of Custer Avenue and Green Meadow Drive when a complainant reported seeing him having balance issues and tipping over. 

The arresting officer reported locating the damaged motorcycle at the scene and Brenimer a few blocks away. In the affidavit, the officer stated Brenimer's breath smelled of alcohol, his speech was slurred and he had difficulty standing.

Brenimer refused to submit to any field sobriety tests, according to the officer, and "a search incident to arrest yielded a loaded firearm concealed on the defendant's waistline."

Brenimer was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of driving under the influence, his fifth offense, and one misdemeanor count for operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

