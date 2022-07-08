Helena man faces felony strangulation charges

A 50-year-old Helena man has been charged with two counts of felony strangulation of partner or family member and a misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense.

On Thursday, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The victim reported being assaulted by Peter Jay Warren during an argument.

According to court records, Warren allegedly grabbed the victim by the back of the head and pushed the person's mouth and nose into his chest. The victim reportedly told Warren they could not breathe. Warren did not release the person until the victim hit Warren twice in the face, the records say.

Warren allegedly grabbed the victim again and placed his hands around the person's neck. The victim reported losing consciousness due to suffocation, according to officials. Authorities observed redness around the victim’s neck, according to the affidavit filed on Thursday in Justice Court of Helena.

Later, Warren allegedly threw the victim into a bed. There was a cut and bruising on the victim, according to authorities.

Warren told authorities the victim started the physical altercation by slapping him twice. Officials confirmed redness on the side of Warren’s face near the jawline.

Warren said he grabbed the victim to try to stop the person from hitting him. Warren told officers that when the victim told him they could not breathe, he let go. Warren said he did not grab grab the victim a second time nor push the person into the bed.

Warren was arrested on Thursday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.