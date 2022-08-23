Helena man faces felony strangulation charge

A 63-year-old Helena man is facing a felony partner or family member strangulation charge following an alleged physical altercation.

A Helena police officer stated in the probable cause affidavit that Mark Wade Granby strangled a partner or family member attempting to leave Granby's residence on the 800 block of Breckenridge Street.

The victim told the arresting officer that Granby attacked from behind, wrapping his arm around the person's throat. The victim reported not being able to breathe.

The officer stated in the affidavit that the victim's throat was visibly injured.

The victim reported that Granby attacked a second time and broke the victim's phone against a wall as the person attempted to leave.

Granby was arrested Saturday around 1 a.m. and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.