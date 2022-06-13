Helena man faces felony strangulation charge following alleged campground assault

A 26-year-old Helena man is facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged assault on his partner during a camping trip.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Moose Creek Campground, southwest of Helena, for the report of a domestic disturbance at about midnight Monday.

The deputy stated in the probable cause affidavit, that Matthew Andrew Sotto broke his partner's glasses, dumped his partner's medication on the ground, "open hand slapped (his partner) multiple times, and strangled (his partner) for several seconds so that (they) could not breath or cry out."

The victim stated they were afraid Sotto would kill them, according to the affidavit.

Sotto told the deputy the argument was mutually physical, though the deputy reported Sotto "did not provide detail on the physical aspects of the argument" and "was obviously under the influence of alcohol."

Sotto was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.