Helena man faces felony drug charge

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old Helena man was found in possession of a schedule 3 class drug without a prescription.
Steven Richard Jarvis has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs after a probation and parole officer found Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid dependency, in Jarvis' wallet.
Jarvis was arrested Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.