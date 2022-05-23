 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena man faces felony drug charge

  • 0
Steven Richard Jarvis

Steven Richard Jarvis

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old Helena man was found in possession of a schedule 3 class drug without a prescription.

Steven Richard Jarvis has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs after a probation and parole officer found Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid dependency, in Jarvis' wallet.

Jarvis was arrested Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News