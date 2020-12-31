Helena man faces drug charges

A 47-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and fabricating evidence.

Sean David Gauer is charged with felony suboxone possession, felony tampering with or fabricating evidence, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Dec. 16, a uniformed officer responded to Prospect Avenue for reports of a suspicious male walking through the parking lot looking into locked vehicles. The male was allegedly seen entering a business. Court documents say the man failed to stop when an officer activated their emergency lights, and he hid behind a vehicle.

A witness pointed the male out. The male did not have a backpack as previously reported and denied carrying one. He also denied concealing anything near the vehicle, which a witness reportedly saw him do.

A search found a syringe hidden in the wheel of the vehicle near the defendant. When police told him they'd be searching for the backpack, he told police where to find it. Court documents state the defendant appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and the syringe appeared to be used to inject meth.