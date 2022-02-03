Helena man faces assault with a weapon charge

A 27-year-old Helena man has been charged with assault with a weapon, authorities said.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Wednesday to a home on Vega Road. A woman said she and the defendant were in an argument and he pushed her into a wall and she struck her shoulders on a coat rack. She nearly tore the fingernail off of her left ring finger trying to push the defendant off, officials said.

The defendant allegedly threw a floor lamp at her, hitting her in the face and upper body, breaking three glass lampshades, court documents stated. She told deputies it was the worst case of violence she ever experienced with the defendant.

The defendant told deputies he has an anger problem and blacks out when he gets mad and does not remember what he does. He said he had no recollection of assaulting the woman.

Jacob Matthew Bernard is being held at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

