Helena man faces 4th DUI after crash

A 48-year-old Helena man is facing his fourth driving under the influence charge, a felony, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision with another car, authorities said.

A Helena Police Department crash investigator was dispatched about 3 p.m. May 3 to North Montana Avenue and Cedar Street to a report of a two-car collision in which one of the driver’s was impaired.

When the officer arrived, one of the drivers tried to flee on foot and the officer requested more help. Another officer said he found the investigator speaking to the driver, identified as Billy Duke Kadell, on the sidewalk.

Authorities said there were some portions of the field sobriety tests the defendant did not agree to because of an injury.

The driver consented to a blood test, however the ambulance was unable to come to the jail. The defendant then agreed to a breath sample, which authorities said indicated a breath alcohol concentration of 0.292.

A records check showed he had three prior DUI convictions, officials said.

Kadell was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0