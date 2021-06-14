Helena man charged with violating protective order

Anthony Robert Rodriguez, 21, of Helena, is charged with felony violation of an order of protection (third or subsequent offense) and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On June 8, law enforcement responded to a residence in Helena after it was reported that the defendant was sleeping in a vehicle that was parked on the same property where a protected individual lived.

Court documents state that the defendant was prohibited from being within 1,500 feet of the protected person. The parked vehicle was within 500 feet of the residence and the protected person was inside at the time.

Dispatch advised the defendant has two active warrants for his arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.