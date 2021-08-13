Helena man charged with violating no-contact order.

A 42-year-old Helena man is accused of violating a no-contact order.

Eddie Lee Ankney is charged with felony violation of a protective order (third offense), misdemeanor violation of an order of protection (second offense) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Aug. 4, law enforcement responded to complaints regarding a violation of a protective order. The victim said Ankney took her car and was refusing to give it back.

She said that at one point he pulled up next to her and she reached in the vehicle to get her keys as he drove off at a low speed. She was not injured.

The defendant was located at Euclid Avenue and Garfield Street.

A protective order prohibited the defendant from being within 1,500 feet of the victim. The defendant reportedly continually changed his story and claimed the victim was following him.

The defendant had multiple pending violations of the same protective order.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

