Helena man charged with vehicular assault

A 25-year-old Helena man was charged with multiple felonies after an alleged vehicular assault.

Joshua Lee Derice Jones is charged with four felony counts of assault with a weapon, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor DUI (first offense).

On July 26, law enforcement responded to reports of a reckless driver. Dispatch advised deputies that the driver of a gray Cadillac Escalade was trying to run a white Mitsubishi off the road in the area of Green Meadow Drive and Lincoln Road. The Escalade was reportedly driving in the lane of oncoming traffic. Dispatch advised they could hear screaming on the phone.

Deputies stopped the two vehicles on I-15. Deputies observed prior to the stop that the Escalade was following too closely behind the Mitsubishi. The driver of the Escalade was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint.

The defendant agreed to speak with deputies and reportedly acted like he did not know what was going on and said he was just on his way home, following his family in the other car. The deputy observed the defendant slurring his words and smelled alcohol on his breath. The defendant denied that he had been drinking. Dispatch advised he had a suspended license.