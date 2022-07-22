Helena man charged with vehicle theft

A 23-year-old Helena man was charged with one felony count of theft after telling authorities he believed he was taking back his friend’s stolen Chevy Impala but got the wrong car.

On July 15, an officer was dispatched to a business in the 3100 block of Sanders for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The complainant stated that someone had stolen her locked 2007 Chevy Impala, estimated around $4,000 by the owner, from the parking lot. Her phone, wallet, and other valuables were locked inside, according to court documents.

Security footage of the lot showed several males watching the vehicle for an extended amount of time. Eventually, they tried to gain entry into the vehicle. The suspects did not have the correct key but were able to gain entry.

After this, all suspects left the lot in separate vehicles and took the Impala with them.

The staff at the business told authorities that Jarun Jungers presented his ID before taking the vehicle. After an hour, Jungers brought the vehicle back and was confronted by the complainant, said officials.

An officer met with both parties. Jungers admitted to taking the vehicle because he believed it was a friend’s stolen Impala.

Jungers was placed under arrest and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on July 15.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.