Helena man charged with two felony counts of strangulation

A 39-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of partner or family member strangulation.

On Sept. 4, an officer was dispatched for a report of domestic abuse. A female stated Juandedios "Juan" Alejandre had been living with her and her two children for about a month.

According to charging documents, the female and Alejandre got into an argument. She told authorities Alejandre grabbed her and pulled her head downward, causing pain. She said she hit him in his private parts, and he released her.

The female said Alejandre again approached her and grabbed her around the throat for a few seconds. The female said she could not breathe and started to get dizzy, and she left the residence after Alejandre released her. No witnesses were present.

The female also said that earlier in the summer, Alejandre strangled her until she passed out. She said she didn’t call the police or report the incident.

Alejandre had two prior convictions of partner or family member assault. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.