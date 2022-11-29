Helena man charged with two counts of domestic assault

A 32-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of partner or family member assault (PFMA).

On June 21, an officer from the Helena Police Department responded to a call of a domestic assault in progress at a motel in Helena.

The manager of the motel told the officer the man involved in the possible assault, Christian Robert Lewis, had left.

Court records say the officer made contact with a woman who reported that Lewis was intoxicated and held her down on the bed by sitting on top of her, so she began to scream.

The woman said Lewis covered her mouth and then brought her to the floor. She said she hit her nose on the nightstand on the way down, causing it to bleed. Lewis also growled and spit on her, she told authorities.

The woman reported another incident from about a week prior. She said she was in the car with Lewis and tried to get out because he was intoxicated, but he prevented her from leaving by grabbing her and leaving a bruise on her leg and arm.

According to court records, the woman told law enforcement that Lewis threatens her a couple of times a week and assaults her about once a month. She told the officer that one time, he went as far as breaking her collarbone.

The manager of the motel showed the officer a video of Lewis leaving the hotel. In the video, Lewis can be seen throwing a rock at the window of the woman’s vehicle.

Lewis has two prior convictions of PFMA.