Helena man charged with trespassing and drug possession

A 25-year-old Helena man was charged with felony criminal possession of drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer.

On Oct. 12, a deputy was dispatched to the 3300 block of Baldy Drive for a report of a man trespassing and refusing to leave. The complainant told the deputy that Atagahi Lukus Nathanial McEwen had trespassed before.

McEwen was found in a camper trailer on the complainant’s property. The deputy informed him that he was trespassing and would be cited for trespassing and released. However, while being escorted to the patrol vehicle, McEwen walked past the vehicle to his bike. The deputy ordered him to go to the patrol vehicle, but McEwen refused to be cited, according to court reports.

The deputy arrested McEwen for criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer. He was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

At the jail, McEwen was searched, and authorities found a small baggie containing a crystalline residue which tested presumptive positive for meth.