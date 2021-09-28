Helena man charged with threatening to kill police

A 31-year-old Helena man has been accused of threatening to kill police.

Alex Sergei Gibbons is charged with felony threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Sept. 23, law enforcement responded to Sanders Street for reports of a theft. The complainant said a bald man with no shirt, gray sweats and a dark blue backpack came in and selected many items before leaving the store.

When asked if he was going to pay for them he reportedly said "no."

A man matching that description was found in the area and identified as the defendant. When told to stop, the defendant reportedly threw the stolen items on the ground.

He did not stop when told he was being arrested. He reportedly resisted arrest.

Court documents state the defendant made multiple threats against the officers, saying he was going to kill them with his rifle.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

