Helena man charged with threatening deputy's family

A 21-year-old Helena man is accused of threatening violence against an officer and his family following a traffic stop.

Deven Cossey Wagers is charged with four felony counts of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, felony meth possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Dec. 19, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn't stop for a stop sign. Upon stopping the vehicle, the deputy recognized the defendant from prior interactions and knew that he had a suspended license. The deputy asked the defendant to exit the vehicle. The defendant allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to get in the deputy's face. The deputy pushed the defendant back, but the defendant proceeded to continue closing the gap.

The defendant was later subdued with a Taser and placed in handcuffs.

After being placed in the deputy's pickup for holding, the defendant allegedly made swear-laden threats about harming the deputy's family. Court documents state the defendant said "You think I won't get people to back me, I've been here longer than you, you're done," and "It's not going to stop until you lose everything, everything you got."