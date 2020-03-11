Helena man charged with third domestic assault

A 36-year-old Helena man has been charged with his third partner or family member assault.

Sean David Morgan is accused of attacking his partner on March 2. The defendant has one prior PFMA charge and a pending PFMA charge, making this third charge a felony.

Court documents say Morgan's partner reported the incident, and officers from the Helena Police Department responded. The victim advised she had been in an ongoing relationship with Morgan.

The victim said she went to Morgan's house on March 1 to retrieve her property when an argument broke out. She alleged that Morgan struck her in the face, causing her to go unconscious.

A police report states the victim had bruising on her upper lip and eye. The victim also had a displaced front tooth.

Morgan told the officer the victim had attacked him first. Police reported that Morgan had no visible signs of injury and reported he was not hurt by or fearful of the victim.

