Helena man charged with third domestic assault offense

A 28-year-old man from Helena is being charged with his third or subsequent partner or family member assault offense, a felony, along with two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order and misdemeanor criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device.

On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a woman calling her friend for help. The woman stated she called for help because she was concerned about the safety of Robert Christian Lemm and that he might harm himself, according to court reports.

Dispatch verified that there was an active no-contact order between Lemm and the woman. Lemm was found in a closet in the residence.

The woman stated that Lemm came over to her residence earlier in the day, and they got into an argument. She stated Lemm was “bearing down” on her and was at times on top of her. The woman said she had to elbow Lemm in the face at one point to get him off her. She said Lemm took her phone multiple times to make it inaccessible after she stated she wanted to contact law enforcement, said officials.

Lemm left the residence to be medically checked on. Court documents say Lemm was messaging her on the phone during this time, violating the no-contact order again. Lemm’s criminal history report showed two prior convictions of PFMA.