Helena man charged with theft

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office has filed a felony theft charge against Nickolas Lee Pelton, 23, of Helena.

Helena police allege Pelton stole two computers and a lawnmower battery from a local business on the 2700 block of Prospect Avenue over the course of three days. The items were valued at a total of about $2,000.

Security camera footage identified Pelton, and the officer located him in the business parking lot on Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m.

Pelton was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

