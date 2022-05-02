Helena man charged with theft

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office has filed a felony theft charge against Nickolas Lee Pelton, 23, of Helena.
Helena police allege Pelton stole two computers and a lawnmower battery from a local business on the 2700 block of Prospect Avenue over the course of three days. The items were valued at a total of about $2,000.
Security camera footage identified Pelton, and the officer located him in the business parking lot on Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m.
Pelton was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.