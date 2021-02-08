 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with theft
Jared Jay Gaither

Jared Jay Gaither, 19, of Helena, is charged with felony felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

On Dec. 11, law enforcement was dispatched after someone reported a stolen set of tools. The complainant reported that an unknown person had entered a house under construction and stolen several power tools. The tools were reportedly marked "D&C."

The following day, another officer was dispatched to the same location for more tools stolen from a trailer located in the driveway of the under-construction residence.

Later, an investigating officer got a notification that tools matching the description of those taken had been pawned at a local shop. At that location, the officer located several tools marked in the way described by the complainant. The tools had been pawned by the defendant, who was paid $235.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

