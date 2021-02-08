Helena man charged with theft

Jared Jay Gaither, 19, of Helena, is charged with felony felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

On Dec. 11, law enforcement was dispatched after someone reported a stolen set of tools. The complainant reported that an unknown person had entered a house under construction and stolen several power tools. The tools were reportedly marked "D&C."

The following day, another officer was dispatched to the same location for more tools stolen from a trailer located in the driveway of the under-construction residence.

Later, an investigating officer got a notification that tools matching the description of those taken had been pawned at a local shop. At that location, the officer located several tools marked in the way described by the complainant. The tools had been pawned by the defendant, who was paid $235.

