Helena man charged with theft, heroin possession

A 26-year-old Helena man has been charged with two felonies.

Chase Jon Knutson is charged with felony theft and felony heroin possession.

On Nov. 22, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputy was checking the area of Barnett Drive and Sierra Road based on calls of a suspicious vehicle driving around and parking in front of houses.

The deputy observed the vehicle described in the complaints and, as he drove past, observed two occupants sitting in the vehicle. As the deputy turned around to pull in behind the vehicle, the defendant exited the driver's side of the vehicle. Dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen out of Great Falls.

The defendant was placed under arrest and the deputy conducted a search of the defendant. Allegedly located in plain view were several items of drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be heroin. An executed search warrant revealed several other items containing suspected heroin.

