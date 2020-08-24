Helena man charged with striking brother with pliers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 36-year-old Helena man is facing charges after allegedly striking his brother with a pair of metal pliers.

David Frederick Samoray is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On Aug. 16, law enforcement responded to reports of two brothers in an active physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers contacted Samoray, who said that he and his brother had initially been in a verbal argument that turned physical.

Court documents state that an investigation determined that Samoray had picked up a pair of metal pliers and struck the victim, causing visible injury. The victim was transported to the hospital.

A known witness confirmed to police that the brothers were engaged in an altercation. The witness also said Samoray picked up the pliers first.

Samorary denied striking the victim with pliers. His criminal history showed one prior misdemeanor partner/family member assault charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.