Helena man charged with strangulation
Jonathan Ryan Spillman

Jonathan Ryan Spillman, 39, of Helena, is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member. 

On Aug. 21, law enforcement responded to Ewing Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer made contact with the defendant, who explained that he and a woman were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. 

The victim told the officer that the defendant got upset with her and confronted her. She said the defendant hit her multiple times and knocked her down to the floor. While on the floor, she said, the defendant got on top of her and began to strangle her.

The defendant acknowledged there was physical contact, but said he could not recall if strangulation had taken place.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

