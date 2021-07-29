Helena man charged with strangulation

A 37-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of strangling a family member.

Mitchell Patrick Aiken has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

On July 24, deputies were dispatched for reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that the defendant had been drunk and belligerent prior to the attack. The victim reported seeing black after being tackled and choked by the defendant.

The deputy noted redness on the victim's throat and a scratch that was consistent with the victim's story.

Aiken told a deputy "nothing happened," court documents say. He also said he didn't know how the victim's throat was injured and denied choking the victim.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.