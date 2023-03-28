A 37-year-old Helena man has been charged with two counts of felony strangulation, one count of felony assault with a weapon and four felony counts of partner or family member assault.

An officer received a report of a domestic disturbance on March 24. The complainant advised dispatch that her friend was being physically hurt by Patrick Joseph Spears and may have broken ribs.

Officers located the woman and she stated that on March 19, Spears impeded her breathing. She feared he would inflict bodily injury on her based on him obstructing her airway, she told authorities.

The next day, she said that Spears again physically impeded her breathing and punched her in the ribs, leaving behind bruises observed by authorities. She stated that he threatened to kill her with a kitchen knife he was holding.

On March 22, Spears impeded her breathing for a third time and punched and bit her in the face, according to court reports.

Spears has five prior PFMA convictions on his criminal record. He was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on March 24.