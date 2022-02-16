Helena man charged with strangulation, assault, meth possession

A 37-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony crimes following a domestic dispute.

Aaron Craig Vancleave is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony partner or family member assault (third offense), felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 11, law enforcement responded to Logan Street for reports of a domestic dispute. It was reported to police that a female was bleeding from the mouth and a male had left the scene.

The female was located in her residence and the defendant was located about a block away. She reported that she ran out of her apartment and into the hallway after Vancleave started to fight with her, and the defendant allegedly grabbed her, wrapped his arms around her, drug her back into the apartment and closed the door.

The woman said the defendant was grabbing at her, which caused a lot of pain and fear. Court documents state she had a visible cut on her cheek that was bleeding.

The woman told authorities the defendant kept wrapping his hands around her neck, impeding her breathing. The woman said she was very fearful the defendant would kill her. Police reported that she had injuries to her neck consistent with being strangled.

When the defendant was being booked into the jail, law enforcement allegedly located meth and paraphernalia in his possession.

Dispatch advised the defendant had three warrants for his arrest.

