Helena man charged with strangulation and pointing gun

A 53-year-old Helena man is being charged with six felony counts of strangulation of a partner or family member and one felony count of assault with a weapon.

On Sept. 7, a deputy met with a female about an assault case. According to court documents, the female told officers that Ronald Lee Verhine’s behavior had been escalating over the past three years.

She said that on Sept. 5, Verhine punched her and strangled her until she passed out. The female said she had been strangled to the point of unconsciousness six times in the previous couple of weeks.

She said Verhine pulled a gun on Sept. 7, first pointing it at himself, and then at her. Verhine made threats on her life, she said. As Verhine unloaded the gun, she said, she noticed there was a bullet in the chamber.

Deputies contacted Verhine, who stated that the female should not have any apparent injuries. A deputy observed a black eye on the female and discoloration around her neck and face consistent with light bruising, officials said.

Verhine also stated he has nightmares and recently woke up from one and “unintentionally” punched the female in the face. He declined to answer further questions.